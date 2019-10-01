WakeFB

Wake Forest defensive lineman Boogie Basham Jr. tackles North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell from behind.

Don’t let back-to-back games without a sack from Basham make you think he’s played poorly in those games.

Basham’s disruptiveness in the Deacons’ first three games means he’s been — and will continue to be — a focal point of opposing teams’ pass-protection schemes. Boston College repeatedly double-teamed the 6-5, 275-pounder and, if he’s double-teamed, the Deacons’ other pass-rushers have more space to win one-on-one matchups.

In the first three games, Basham had 4½ sacks. He has 22 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries.

