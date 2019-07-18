The legendary AAU program makes its first entry into the tournament with a team led by former N.C. State point guard Cat Barber. After multiple stints in the G-League, Barber finished last season playing in Israel. He’ll team with former Howard and Tennessee star James Daniel and Oklahoma forward Steven Pledger, among others with ties to the organization.
