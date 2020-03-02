WakeBasketball

Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr, middle, celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during last week's win over Duke. 

Center Olivier Sarr, referred to oftentimes as "O" by teammates and staff members, is the ACC’s player of the week after a couple of career-high scoring totals — first 25 for the junior against Duke, and then 30 against Notre Dame.

He’s averaging 13.6 points per game and 8.8 rebounds, which was tied for second with Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. entering Monday night’s game.

“He was a monster these last two games and we’ve really been riding on his shoulders recently,” senior guard Andrien White said. “So hopefully he can keep that up, as well, and we can keep that going for these last two games and then heading into the ACC Tournament.”

Tags

Load comments