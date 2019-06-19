The NBA Draft is tonight. The lights will be on, the stakes will be high, and many prospects hope to hear their name called throughout the night.
Players from members of the Big Four in North Carolina are no different. Here is what you need to know about prospects from Duke, North Carolina and Wake Forest and how draft night and beyond could play out for them.
Zion Williamson
The numbers: 6-foot-7 | 275 pounds | F | Duke
Projection: No. 1
Buzz: Williamson is considered a transcendent talent, on the level of a LeBron James or Anthony Davis when they were drafted. He’s been considered the top overall pick since November and New Orleans won’t waste any time making him a Pelican tonight. His mix of skill, athleticism and charisma will put him among the NBA’s elite from Day 1.
Strengths: Williamson’s athleticism and size and have been well-documented, but they wouldn’t be nearly as effective without his footwork and body control. Despite being the size of a defensive lineman, Williamson operates in the lane like a point guard with tight spin moves, gets low and uses savvy footwork to create space. … Leaps over smaller, quicker defenders and beats bigger defenders with his agility. … Given the amount of defensive attention he commands, Williamson is in position to set teammates up for baskets and showed flashes as a good passer last season. … Outgoing, team-first guy in the locker room that will set a winning culture with the right attitude and 100 percent effort. … Offensive abilities are magnified by his effort as a help defender, picking up steals and blocking shot to create break opportunities.
Concerns: Has never added a consistent jumper to his arsenal, although he did show some potential after return from his knee injury, making 10 of 23 3-point attempts in the ACC and NCAA tournaments. Williamson’s shot occasionally comes out flat due to a flicking motion, rather than the more fluid release when he uses more of his lower body and bends his knees. … Motor and aggressive approach as a shot-blocker can occasionally get him in foul trouble, picking up four or more fouls in six of Duke’s 33 games. … Will his body hold up over the grind of an 82-game season? Williamson plays full-speed every second he’s on the court and that could lead to some wear and tear over the seven-month season.
RJ Barrett
The numbers: 6-7 | 210 pounds | G | Duke
Projection: Nos. 2-3.
Buzz: For the past month, it’s appeared Barrett was likely headed to the New York Knicks at No. 3, but some recent reports suggest New Orleans is attempting to move their No. 4 pick to get the No. 2 and take Barrett. Either way, someone is getting a player considered to be one of three sure-fire superstars in the draft. Averaging 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 rebounds, Barrett set a new ACC freshman scoring record with 860 points.
Strengths: Given the nickname “Maple Mamba” in high school, Barrett enjoys the comparison to Kobe Bryant and parts of the Hall of Famer’s game are certainly apparent in that of the next Canadian star. From the opening tip, it’s all-business for Barrett, who relies on his left hand to relentlessly attack the basket and uses elite body control to finish through contact and draw fouls. … Barrett relishes the role as his team’s go-to guy and demands the ball in crunch time. The son of a former pro, he’s been on the international stage for several years and embraces the pressure that comes with the spotlight. … In the NBA, he’ll continue to play as a combo guard who can handle the ball or work off it, capable of creating for himself in either role. … Barrett showed potential as a passer when he manned the point at Duke and rebounded his position exceptionally. … Athleticism was overshadowed by Williamson, but among the best in college hoops last season.
Needs to improve: The Mamba Mentality cuts both ways as Barrett occasionally wanted to do too much, taking contested shots and driving into traffic instead of passing to open teammates. Hitting 45 percent from the field is pretty strong as a high-volume shooter, but it could have been better without some of the ill-advised shots he took from behind the arc, hitting 73 of 237 (30.8 percent). Mechanically, there’s nothing wrong with his shot; it just isn’t consistent from beyond the arc yet. … Despite playing alongside Tre Jones, Barrett didn’t post a high steal rate and never distinguished himself as an on-ball defender.
Coby White
The numbers: 6-5 | 190 pounds | G | North Carolina
Projection: Nos. 4-7.
Buzz: White’s meteoric rise will continue tonight as he’s poised to become a top-10 pick after one season as a Tar Heel. Not bad for a kid that some said couldn’t cut it against competition better than he faced at Wilson’s Greenfield School. Known for his scoring in high school, he certainly proved he could do that in Chapel Hill, but his versatility and personality could make him a superstar at the next level.
Strengths: The prototypical combo guard for an NBA game that has evolved to value pace, space and versatility, as White can provide all three. Not only was White efficient in averaging 16.1 points and 4.1 assists, he led yet another juggernaut Tar Heel offense that operated at its fastest-ever pace under Roy Williams. … A 35-percent 3-point shooter on the season, White’s shooting was a game-changer when he got hot, hitting at least four shots from beyond the arc in 11 games. … Doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective. Given his shooting ability, he’ll command defensive attention while playing off the ball in an offense designed to get him easier looks. … Outstanding, crafty ballhandler who maintains his speed while looking ahead. In the pick and roll, made a habit of splitting his defender and the hedge man to attack the basket, where White doesn’t shy away from contact. … Plays with great energy and shows more emotion celebrating the success of teammates over his own.
Concerns: Given the offensive load he was asked to carry in high school and the nature of the way he played at Carolina, White’s ability as a distributor and lead guard is still developing, with the occasional questionable decision mixed in with the spectacular play. After committing four or more turnovers six times in Carolina’s first 16 games, White had four or more just four times in the final 20 games.
Cam Reddish
The numbers: 6-8 | 210 pounds | G | Duke
Projection: Nos. 4-10.
Buzz: Reddish’s stock dipped slightly after an inconsistent season at Duke where he was forced into an unfamiliar role as the Blue Devils’ third offensive option. Still, his physical profile and flashes of brilliance will be enough to make him a top-10 pick on Thursday night.
Strengths: He’s a legitimate 6-8 with a wingspan just over 7-0 and measured at 4.7 body-fat at the NBA Combine in May, giving him excellent measurables for an NBA wing. … At points during his high school career, he was ranked ahead of Zion Williamson because of his elite ability as a scorer at all three levels. … Textbook 3-point stroke and the confidence to take and make big shots, as shown in the NCAA Tournament vs. UCF. … Excelled defensively playing behind Tre Jones, using his length, athleticism and anticipation to post a steal rate that ranked 179th nationally. … Stayed engaged defensively at Duke despite his diminished offensive role.
Concerns: Went missing for large stretches and even entire games at Duke, which did nothing to change a reputation for taking plays off. … Despite his height and length, Reddish was a below-average rebounder, averaging 3.7 per game. … Shot 33 percent from 3-point range as Duke’s primary option. … Was rarely more than just a shooter for Duke.
Nassir Little
The numbers: 6-6 | 225 pounds | F | North Carolina
Projection: Nos. 8-15.
Buzz: Despite limited production in a sixth-man role for the Tar Heels this season, Little’s tantalizing physical gifts and potential will make him a lottery pick. Little had flashes of brilliance during his lone season at Carolina and just when it appeared he was prepared to put it all together, injuries knocked him off-course.
Strengths: Already has the body and athleticism as an All-Star, including a 7-1 wingspan measured at the combine. … Quick for his size, Little elevates and attacks the basket in traffic both offensively and as a rebounder. … Athleticism and size will allow him to guard multiple positions in the NBA. … Shot 27 percent from 3-point range, but has good mechanics and hit 77 percent of his attempts from the free throw line. … Played in Carolina’s power forward position, making him responsible for some on-court calls both offensively and defensively. … Cerebral player who was respected by his teammates for his mental approach and adjustment to a new role.
Concerns: Despite his physical gifts, Little never grew into a role beyond coming off the bench for the Tar Heels. … Sometimes settled for jumpers when attacking would have been his better option. … Was occasionally out of position defensively. … Still developing as a ballhandler.
Cam Johnson
The numbers: 6-9 | 205 pounds | F | North Carolina
Projection: Nos. 20-30.
Buzz: Few players in the ACC have helped themselves as much as Johnson did over his two seasons at Carolina. Arriving with a reputation as a good shooter, Johnson made himself into one of the best in the nation as a senior and added to his game after hip surgery increased his mobility.
Strengths: Elite shooter who hit 45.8 percent of his 3-point attempts as a senior, hovering near the 50-percent mark for much of the season. He has a textbook shooting stroke, quick release and understands the mechanics of his shot. He hit shots off screens, from pull-ups and in catch-and-shoot situations. … Improved from 1.8 rebounds as a freshman at Pittsburgh to 5.8 rebounds as a senior at Carolina. … Since his Spring 2018 hip surgery, showed more ability to create his own shots. … Mature, intelligent player who already has a Master’s degree and has proven he can immediately mesh with an established culture.
Concerns: At 205 pounds, Johnson is a bit thin and likely won’t have much of an impact as a rebounder, despite his best efforts. … Lacks the athleticism to make an impact defensively against some of the perimeter players he’ll be matched up with in the NBA. … Still developing his offensive game inside the perimeter.
Jaylen Hoard
The numbers: 6-9 | 215 pounds | F | Wake Forest
Projection: Nos. 40-60.
Buzz: Hoard’s decision to leave Wake Forest always seemed like a possibility, but it was still a surprise after a solid — but not spectacular — freshman campaign that saw him average 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds. Ultimately, his potential will result in a franchise taking a low-risk, high-reward shot in the second round.
Strengths: Hoard has international experience with France’s national team and grew up in the game, coming from a family with two parents who both played professionally and a younger sister who has already gotten FIBA experience. … Hoard has immense physical gifts and athleticism, with prototypical size and ability for the NBA. … Performed well last season in an offense that lacked few weapons to take pressure off him. … Arrived in the United States in 2016, so he’s still adjusting to the American game.
Concerns: Consistent intensity and effort have been a question, dating to his time at Wesleyan Christian Academy. … Shot just 22.6 percent from 3-point range as a freshman.
Luke Maye
The numbers: 6-8 | 240 pounds |F | North Carolina
Projection: Undrafted; Will likely get a Summer League invitation.
Buzz: It’s highly unlikely Maye is drafted tonight, but it won’t take long for him to find a Summer League opportunity. Maye isn’t a particularly impressive athlete, but that didn’t stop him from starting as a preferred walk-on to becoming an All-ACC player at Carolina thanks to hard work and a strong understanding of the game.
Strengths: Averaged more than 10 rebounds in each of the past two seasons despite average athleticism. That speaks to both Maye’s basketball I.Q. and relentless effort on the boards. … Can provide spacing with a reliable jumper out to the 3-point line, hitting 43 percent as a junior. … Very good vision and has been an excellent passer, particularly in the high post and on outlets.
Concerns: Athleticism is the main concern that will limit his future in the NBA, given he doesn’t play above the rim and doesn’t offer much in the way of rim protection. An average defender — at best. … Suffered through an unexplainable shooting slump as a senior, dipping to 28 percent from 3-point range.
Marques Bolden
The numbers: 6-11 | 250 pounds | C | Duke
Projection: Undrafted; Summer League invitation.
Buzz: Bolden surprised some by declaring for the draft, but at the age of 21, there’s not much use to spend another season at Duke as a role player, proving what scouts already know. Bolden has the size and some defensive tools to get a look from an NBA franchise over the summer, but his offensive game has a long way to go before he could make a roster.
Strengths: You can’t teach 6-11 with a massive wingspan and Bolden used his height and length well last season, ranking 49th nationally in block rate. … Bolden plays with confidence and energy on defense, particularly in hedging screens and stays active in trying to disrupt pick-and-roll situations. … Understands his role and rarely tried to go outside of what was being asked of him. … Given that he was a former top recruit, there could be some intrigue in trying to discover some of that untapped potential.
Concerns: Offensively, appears the game is often moving too quickly for him. For now, his offense is limited to put-backs and dunks. … It’s no fault of his own, but durability is a concern after missing time in each of his three seasons with injury.