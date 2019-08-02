GREENSBORO – Ben Schlottman got a little closer to his dream of playing on the PGA Tour this week at the Wyndham Championship.
Schlottman, who lives in Advance and is a graduate of Auburn where he was a four-year starter and an All-America, caddied for John Lyras, who was a Monday qualifier from Australia.
“This is such a good experience to kind of see what goes on inside these ropes,” said Schlottman, who is 23 and is a 2018 graduate of Auburn. “Just seeing how these guys go about their business should help me in my game so I’m thankful to John for this chance.”
Lyras qualified for his first pro tournament as an amateur on Monday at Bermuda Run Country Club. After he qualified he decided to turn pro, something he had planned to do in the fall.
Schlottman, the winner of the 2018 North & South in Pinehurst, got to know Lyras last year at an amateur tournament in Ohio.
“I called Ben because I knew he was in the area and I needed a caddie for the tournament,” said Lyras who shot 73 in Thursday’s first round and had a late tee time on Friday afternoon for his second round. “He’s done a great job for me because I was nervous when we got going but he did a nice job of kind of calming me down.”
Schlottman, who is a Forsyth Country Day graduate, has been playing mostly on the G Pro Tour where he’s played in eight tournaments and is ranked 49th on the money list with a little less than $5,000.
What was important for Lyras was the calming influence that Schlottman provided. Lyras, who grew up playing cricket but started playing golf just five years ago in Australia, was rather nervous teeing it up for the first time with the PGA Tour golfers.
“It doesn’t feel that different,” Lyras said about turning pro. “I don’t regret anything because this is what I want to try so it was either turn pro now or wait a little longer.”
Lyras said it rather daunting on that first tee shot on Thursday morning. He ended up 5 over par after just two holes but battled back to shot his 73.
“Ben was great out there,” Lyras said. “It was not doubt that I wanted him on the bag so when he wasn’t playing anywhere this week he helped me out. He’s been great and we’ve made it work.”
Schlottman, who was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2015 and was All-SEC, tried to take notice of everything around him during his time this week at Sedgefield Country Club.
“To see all these guys up close on the range and to see the practice rounds and how they all perform out here is valuable for me,” Schlottman said. “And I’ve been able to see kind of where I need to improve my game because all these guys are so good with their ball striking.”
Schlottman was quick to offer encouragement to Lyras when he needed it.
“John did a great job out here and anytime you play in your first PGA Tour tournament you aren’t going to feel very calm but he got over it really quickly and was good to go,” Schlottman said.
Lyras will continue his pro career in Australia later this summer as he will try and qualify for a few tournaments.
For Schlottman, he’ll play in a couple of more tournaments before taking on the Korn Ferry Tour’s first stage of qualifying school in Mobile, Alabama in mid-September.
“I’m always trying to get into tournament situations where I can learn and overall I’ve played in about 10 to 12 pro tournaments to get ready for that first stage of qualifying school,” Schlottman said.
Lyras was thankful for the familiar face on his bag during his first PGA Tour tournament.
“I think I can lean on him more because I’m playing but Ben’s been super about everything and has really helped me,” Lyras said. “That’s what you want out of a caddie. I don’t know I’ve been able to offer him but hopefully we both learned from this experience this week.”
One new challenge for Lyras this week was trying to master signing autographs, something he’s never had to do before.
“I’ve signed a few,” Lyras said about fans looking for autographs. “It’s not easy when you are signing hats and things like that but it’s been fun.”