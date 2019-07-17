Baltimore agreed to reimburse Boston for up to $2.5 million of Andrew Cashner’s performance bonuses as part of last weekend’s trade that sent the 32-year-old right-hander to the Red Sox.
Cashner made his Boston debut on Tuesday night and took the loss in a 10-4 defeat to Toronto, allowing six runs — five earned — and eight hits over five innings. That dropped him to 9-4 with a 4.09 ERA in 18 starts and 101 1/3 innings this season.
As part of Saturday’s trade, Baltimore received a pair of 17-year-old prospects and agreed to send Boston $1,777,839 to cover all but $1,577,000 of the $3,354,839 Cashner was due from his $8 million salary this year.
Baltimore already was responsible for $500,000 in performance bonuses Cashner had earned: $250,000 each for 10 and 15 starts. The Orioles agreed to reimburse Boston for the $625,000 bonus Cashner would earn for making 20 starts.
BURLINGTON: Burlington Royals manager Chris Widger is spending time away from the team after death of his mother. Widger learned of her passing Tuesday and departed from Burlington Athletic Stadium, where the Appalachian League team later played the fourth game of a seven-game homestand. Widger, 48, is in his first season as the Burlington manager and fourth season in the Kansas City organization. Hitting coach Andy LaRoche is handling managerial duties during Widger’s absence.