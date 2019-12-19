Wofford Duke Basketball

Duke’s Jack White (center) grabs a rebound between Wofford’s Messiah Jones (left) and Trevor Stumpeduring the first half of Thursday’s game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.

 Ben McKeown The Associated Press

No. 4 Duke 86

Wofford 57

DURHAM — Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help fourth-ranked Duke beat Wofford 86-57 on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore hit all of his 3s after halftime while the hot-shooting Blue Devils stretched their lead. Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (10-1), which shot 54% in its return from a nearly two-week pause in the schedule.

The Blue Devils played without starting point guard Tre Jones due to what the school described as a “mild sprain” in his left foot from a recent practice. In a release, coach Mike Krzyzewski said the decision to hold Jones out was “out of an abundance of caution” and that the team believes it is a “minor” issue.

It didn’t keep Duke from a lopsided win over a Wofford team that beat North Carolina over the weekend. The 6-10 Carey scored over defenders and off the glass, and Baker got hot after a five-point first half. Baker’s night was highlighted by two 3-pointers to give Duke a 52-30 lead with 14:17 left that led the Terriers to call a timeout in a game that had already gotten away.

Tray Hollowell scored 17 points to lead the Terriers (7-5). They shot just 35.5% despite hitting 10 3-pointers.

