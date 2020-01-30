North Carolina 78
Virginia 68
CHAPEL HILL — Janelle Bailey scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 17 rebounds in North Carolina’s 78-68 victory over Virginia in women’s basketball Thursday night.
The Tar Heels improved to 15-6 overall and 6-4 in the ACC. The Cavaliers dropped to 8-13 and 3-7.
UNC rolled to a 43-21 lead at halftime.
Virginia got 16 points from Dominique Toussaint and 15 points and 12 rebounds from Jocelyn Willoughby.
