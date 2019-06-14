PARIS — Venus Williams joined retired soccer star Julie Foudy and ice hockey player Hilary Knight in the Eiffel Tower to highlight the push for pay equality for women athletes.
The trio gathered Saturday night for a forum sponsored by LUNA bar and moderated by Catt Sadler, who quit E! in December 2017 after she learned her male co-host earned twice the pay.
Williams praised women athletes who had joined the push for better pay and conditions.
“Not everyone wants to get on the train,” she said. “So if they don’t want to go to glory and go to the top of the mountain, they can stay at the base camp.”
Players on the U.S soccer team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in March, charging gender discrimination. The USSF countered that pay and benefits for members of the men’s and women’s teams, bargained by separate unions, can’t be compared and said there was no basis for allegations of illegal conduct.
LUNA Bar announced on Equal Pay Day on April 2 that it was giving each of the 23 women on the U.S. roster $31,250. That amount is how much more the U.S. men receive from the federation for making a World Cup roster.
Foudy, a 48-year-old former midfielder who won two World Cups and two Olympics, recited poor conditions for her and teammates in the 1990s, recalling “you’re staying in roach motels and you’re driving the hotel shuttle bus to games.”
“We actually won a World Cup in 1991, yet at that time, there was no marketing, there was no support for the team, we were getting $10 a day,” she said.
FIFA doubled prize money for the women to $30 million this year from the amount four years ago, and the amount for the winning team is $4 million. That remains a fraction of the money awarded at last year’s men’s World Cup, where France received $38 million from a $400 million pool.