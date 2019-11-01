N.C. State and Wake Forest first met on the football field in 1895 and the teams have played every year since 1910.
They were Triangle neighbors until Wake Forest moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. So there’s history and still relative proximity. But does that make the old Big Four foes rivals?
Receiver Tabari Hines is uniquely qualified to answer the rivalry question.
The last time Hines played in this series, he was a receiver for Wake Forest. He caught eight passes for 139 yards with three touchdowns in a 30-24 win for the Deacons in 2017.
Hines graduated from Wake Forest and transferred to Oregon for a year and now is back in the ACC to finish off his career with the Wolfpack (4-3, 1-2 ACC).
He will be on the opponent’s sideline for today’s game at BB&T Field with No. 23 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1). There’s no question to Hines how Wake Forest treats the matchup.
“I believe they just get up for this game,” Hines said of Wake Forest. “They take this game seriously. They consider it a rivalry.”
N.C. State has lost nine of its past 11 games in Winston-Salem. Hines is hoping to persuade his new teammates to approach the in-state rivalry game the same way his old team does.
“I don’t know if N.C. State considers Wake Forest a rival but I know being in that locker room they consider it a rivalry,” Hines said. “They get up for this game. I imagine they’ll definitely get up for this game. We’ve just got to bring the juice and match their energy.”
The Deacs have been a particular scourge to Dave Doeren’s program in the past two years. N.C. State was 7-3 and ranked No. 25 when it lost in Winston-Salem in 2017. Last year’s 27-23 loss in Raleigh was especially painful since it cost the Wolfpack, then No. 14 in the College Playoff rankings, a shot at a major bowl.
N.C. State finished each season at 9-4. A win over Wake would have pushed the Wolfpack to 10-3. There’s a big difference in how a program is viewed nationally when it wins double-digit games.
It’s Wake Forest this time that’s in the top 25 and in the running for a spot in the Orange Bowl.
“Some of our guys were a part of those games, but not many,” Doeren said. “So I don’t know how much I can lean on that and have anything come out of it.”
