Last season: 11-2 (7-1 Sun Belt)
First practice: Aug. 2
First game: vs. East Tennessee State, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 31.
Key returners: QB Zac Thomas, RB Darrynton Evans, RB Camerun Peoples, WR Corey Sutton, WR Thomas Hennigan, OT Victor Johnson, C Noah Hannon, G Ryan Neuzil, G Baer Hunter, DE Chris Willis, DE Elijah Diarrassouba, LB Jordan Fehr, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB Noel Cook, S Desmond Franklin, S Josh Thomas.
Key losses: RB Jalin Moore, OT Chandler Greer, C Tobias Edge-Campbell, DE Okon Godwin, DT MyQuon Godwin, LB Anthony Flory, CB Clifton Duck, CB Tae Hayes.
Camp question: After running away with the Sun Belt last season, the Mountaineers will be loaded again and expected to be among the top Group of Five teams. Can they live up to expectations in their first season under Coach Eliah Drinkwitz?