Appalachian State took a 6-2 lead into the ninth inning before rain interrupted play on Tuesday at War Memorial Stadium in Greensboro. The contest will be made up when the two teams meet March 17 in Boone.

App State’s offense got going early, scoring five runs in the first four innings. Starter Cole Hooper pitched well for the Mountaineers (2-1), going six innings while only giving up one earned run.

