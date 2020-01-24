Bucks 116
Hornets 103
PARIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-103 on Friday night in the first NBA regular-season game in France.
Milwaukee improved to 40-6 with its eighth straight victory. The Bucks have the best 46-game start in franchise history. They were 39-7 in 1970-71 when they went on to win the NBA championship.
“The focus and the purpose of this team has been very good,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We feel like there’s a lot of work to be done, a lot of things to improve.”
Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and five assists for the Bucks.
Malik Monk led Charlotte with 31 points.
“I thought Malik was fantastic, made plays for us. He’s an incredible athlete,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “The challenge now is to do it on a night-to-night basis.”
The Hornets have lost eight in a row — the longest drought for the Hornets since dropping 10 straight in the 2014-15 season.
Milwaukee rallied to tie it at 78 going into the fourth quarter. Pat Connaughton put the Bucks in front with a dunk in the fourth. Then Antetokounmpo got going, drawing a foul as he slalomed through the defense.
“Our guys competed hard, put us in a position to win the game against the best team in the NBA,” Borrego said. “The start of the fourth starts with a turnover and that set the tone for the rest of the quarter. It spiraled from there.”
Budenholzer, meanwhile, improved to 100-28 in regular-season games with the Bucks.
There was a reason why this win was such a grind for long periods.
“I thought Charlotte was great tonight,” Budenholzer said. “Their defense was great.”
Tip-ins
Bucks: This was Milwaukee’s second time playing a regular-season game outside of North America. The Bucks beat New York in London on Jan. 15, 2015. ... Antetokounmpo, who will captain one of the teams at the Feb. 16 All-Star Game in Chicago because he was the leading Eastern Conference vote-getter, is set to become the first player in Bucks history to start four consecutive All-Star Games.
Hornets: When the NBA picked the Hornets to play in the game back on March 28, Charlotte had longtime French star Tony Parker and All-Star guard Kemba Walker on the roster. That was before Parker retired and Walker signed with Boston in free agency.
MILWAUKEE — G.Antetokounmpo 13-19 4-7 30, Middleton 5-12 2-2 14, B.Lopez 5-12 0-0 12, Bledsoe 7-15 5-6 20, Matthews 1-3 0-0 2, Connaughton 1-1 0-0 2, Ilyasova 1-4 1-2 3, Korver 2-6 3-3 9, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 3-4 1-2 8, Hill 6-10 2-2 16. Totals 44-87 18-24 116.
CHARLOTTE — Batum 1-8 3-4 5, Washington 1-5 1-2 3, Zeller 3-10 2-3 8, Graham 6-13 3-3 19, Rozier 5-12 1-1 13, Bridges 1-5 0-0 3, Hernangomez 0-1 3-4 3, Williams 5-12 4-4 18, Monk 10-17 8-9 31. Totals 32-86 25-30 103.
Milwaukee 24 26 28 38 — 116 Charlotte 31 24 23 25 — 103
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 10-36 (Hill 2-6, Korver 2-6, Middleton 2-6, B.Lopez 2-7, DiVincenzo 1-2, Bledsoe 1-4, Ilyasova 0-2, Matthews 0-2), Charlotte 14-39 (Williams 4-7, Graham 4-9, Monk 3-7, Rozier 2-4, Bridges 1-2, Batum 0-3, Zeller 0-3, Washington 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 53 (G.Antetokounmpo 16), Charlotte 39 (Graham 7). Assists—Milwaukee 26 (G.Antetokounmpo 6), Charlotte 24 (Batum, Monk, Rozier 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 22, Charlotte 22. A—15,758 (20,300)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.