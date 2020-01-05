INSIDE: n Seahawks oust Eagles. B4 n Brady retiring? Not likely. B4 n Cowboys make it official. B4
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (left) pulls in the winning touchdown pass over New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams in overtime during Sunday’s 26-20 NFC wild-card playoff game in New Orleans. The disappointing end for the favored Saints came nearly a year after New Orleans lost in the NFC championship game to the Los Angeles Rams in a game marred by missed Rams penalties late in regulation. See story, B4.
