DURHAM — It’s hard enough playing Duke after a Blue Devils loss.
But after a 22-point loss?
Virginia Tech had the unenviable task Saturday of facing the sixth-ranked Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the first game after Duke’s thorough beating at N.C. State. The result was in many ways predictable.
The Blue Devils, who showed little fight in the loss to the unranked Wolfpack, ripped the Hokies 88-64. The Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) had their game faces on from the playing of the national anthem — senior forward Jack White ever so stern as the two teams faced each other before the game — and then put on a basketball clinic.
“We were angry,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “And I was angry at them. But in order to change you have to be angry at yourself. They took responsibility right away.”
Cassius Stanley, on target from the start, had 21 points, and Vernon Carey Jr. and Matthew Hurt each had 16 for the Blue Devils.
“We laid a goose egg on Wednesday night,” Hurt said. “I think just coming in, having a hard practice Thursday ... we just had to lock in on the scouting report and who we’re playing and play good defense.”
Duke’s Tre Jones hit a 3-pointer from the key to open the game. Moments later, Jones hit another.
The Blue Devils were off and flying, working hard at both ends of the court, showing spirit, enjoying themselves.
In other words, doing all the things they didn’t do against N.C. State.
Stanley made a pair of 3’s, and when Carey stepped out and swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key, Virginia Tech coach Mike Young had seen enough. The Hokies used a timeout, trailing 28-14, but it didn’t get any better for Virginia Tech (15-12, 6-10 ACC).
“They were ready to go,” Young said. “... They blitzed us early and often.”
By halftime, the Blue Devils led 51-25 at halftime. Stanley had hit four 3’s and had 16 points. After going 4-for-17 on 3’s in the 88-66 loss to the Wolfpack, Duke was 8 of 15 in the opening half.
FG FT Reb
VA TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Horne 18 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Alleyne 21 3-8 2-3 0-1 1 4 9
Bede 29 1-6 0-0 1-4 2 1 3
Radford 32 7-15 2-2 2-9 4 2 16
Nolley 16 1-8 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Wilkins 24 4-8 2-2 2-6 5 3 11
Cone 23 2-9 0-0 0-2 1 1 6
Ojiako 20 3-4 0-0 0-4 0 4 6
Cattoor 15 4-6 0-0 0-1 0 2 10
Totals 200 25-67 6-7 5-30 13 21 64
Percentages: FG .373, FT .857.3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Cattoor 2-3, Cone 2-7, Bede 1-2, Alleyne 1-3, Nolley 1-3, Wilkins 1-4).Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bede, Horne, Ojiako).Turnovers: 8 (Radford 3, Bede 2, Alleyne, Cattoor, Ojiako).Steals: 5 (Wilkins 3, Cattoor, Horne).
FG FT Reb DUKE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Moore 26 0-5 3-4 0-4 3 0 3
Carey 23 4-8 7-9 1-9 0 0 16
Goldwire 27 3-6 1-2 2-6 4 2 7
Jones 29 4-12 4-4 1-3 4 1 14
Stanley 28 7-12 2-2 3-7 0 2 21
Hurt 24 4-7 6-10 3-10 1 1 16
O’Connell 17 2-5 0-0 0-3 1 3 4
DeLaurier 14 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Baker 5 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Robinson 3 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 5
White 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 27-62 23-31 11-44 14 13 88
Percentages: FG .435, FT .742.3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Stanley 5-7, Hurt 2-4, Jones 2-4, Carey 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Baker 0-1, Goldwire 0-2, Moore 0-2, O’Connell 0-2).Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 9 (Hurt 2, Stanley 2, Carey, DeLaurier, Jones, Moore, Robinson).Turnovers: 9 (Carey 2, Hurt 2, Jones 2, DeLaurier, Moore, O’Connell).Steals: 4 (Goldwire, Hurt, Moore, O’Connell).
Virginia Tech 25 39 — 64 Duke 51 37 — 88
A—9,314 (9,314).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.