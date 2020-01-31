North Carolina A&T 53

Norfolk State 39

Why the Aggies won

The Aggies played great defense all day, especially against the conference’s leading scorer, Chanette Hicks. The Aggies held her to 8 points, 14 less than her season average. Norfolk State, which leads the conference in scoring as a team, was held to only 39 points, 28 points less than their average.

Key performers

Spartans: Blaire Thomas 10 points, 7 rebounds; Chanette Hicks 8 points, 4 rebounds.

Aggies: Jayla Jones-Pack 14 points, 8 rebounds; Cinia McCray 11 points, 2 rebounds.

Records

Spartans: 12-8, 6-1 MEAC

Aggies: 14-6, 6-2 MEAC

Up next

Spartans: at N.C. Central, 4 p.m. Monday

Aggies: vs S.C. State, 5:30 p.m. Monday

Tags

Load comments