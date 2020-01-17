Coppin State 79

N.C. A&T 75

Why the Aggies lost

The Aggies held a 73-70 lead with 2:13 remaining, but saw that lead erased as the Eagles ended the game on a 9-2 run to pull out the MEAC win. A&T’s inability to make 3-pointers cost them. They shot 24% from 3-point range on 21 attempts.

Key performers

Coppin State: Brendan Medley-Bacon 19 points, 14 rebounds; Dejuan Clayton 18 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists.

NC A&T: Ronald Jackson 21 points, 14 rebounds; Devin Haygood 17 points, 5 rebounds.

Notable

This was the Aggies’ first loss in MEAC play following their 3-0 start. The loss puts the Aggies half a game back from first place in the standings. ... The loss also stopped a three-game winning streak over the Eagles dating back to 2017.

Records

Coppin State: 5-15, 1-4 MEAC

N.C. A&T: 7-12, 3-1 MEAC

Up next

Coppin State: vs Morgan St.,

4 p.m. Saturday

N.C. A&T: at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m. Monday

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments