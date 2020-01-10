North Carolina A&T 91

Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Site: Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Md.

Why the Aggies won

The Aggies had a big day behind the 3-point line, knocking down 10 threes at a 37% clip. Not only did they shoot well beyond the arc, but they defended well, holding the Hawks to one make on 24 attempts. The Aggies also held Maryland-Eastern Shore to 26% shooting from the field, while forcing them into 14 turnovers.

Key performers

Aggies: Ronald Jackson 22 points, 8-of-11 field goals, 12 rebounds; Andre Jackson 16 points, 4-of-8 three-pointers, four rebounds.

Hawks: Bruce Guy 12 points, 6 rebounds; Ty Gibson 8 points, 3 rebounds.

Notable

The Aggies have now won five consecutive games against Maryland-Eastern Shore dating to 2017. ... With 91 points on Saturday, the Aggies are now averaging 103 points per game in their last three contests. ... Acting head coach Will Jones is now 3-1 since taking over the team in late December.

Records

Aggies: 6-11, 2-0 MEAC

Md.-Eastern Shore: 2-15, 1-1 MEAC

Up next

Aggies: at Delaware State, 7:30 p.m. Monday

Md.-Eastern Shore: at N. C. Central, 7:30 p.m. Monday

