North Carolina A&T 91
Md.-Eastern Shore 53
Site: Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Md.
Why the Aggies won
The Aggies had a big day behind the 3-point line, knocking down 10 threes at a 37% clip. Not only did they shoot well beyond the arc, but they defended well, holding the Hawks to one make on 24 attempts. The Aggies also held Maryland-Eastern Shore to 26% shooting from the field, while forcing them into 14 turnovers.
Key performers
Aggies: Ronald Jackson 22 points, 8-of-11 field goals, 12 rebounds; Andre Jackson 16 points, 4-of-8 three-pointers, four rebounds.
Hawks: Bruce Guy 12 points, 6 rebounds; Ty Gibson 8 points, 3 rebounds.
Notable
The Aggies have now won five consecutive games against Maryland-Eastern Shore dating to 2017. ... With 91 points on Saturday, the Aggies are now averaging 103 points per game in their last three contests. ... Acting head coach Will Jones is now 3-1 since taking over the team in late December.
Records
Aggies: 6-11, 2-0 MEAC
Md.-Eastern Shore: 2-15, 1-1 MEAC
Up next
Aggies: at Delaware State, 7:30 p.m. Monday
Md.-Eastern Shore: at N. C. Central, 7:30 p.m. Monday
