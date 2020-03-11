NO. 8 CLEMSON 69, NO. 9 MIAMI 64: The Clemson Tigers began attacking the hole, then charged into the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
Struggling from 3-point range, the eighth-seeded Tigers used strong drives and 18-of-19 shooting from the free-throw line — all of those coming in the second half — to defeat ninth-seeded Miami 69-64 on Wednesday.
Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, Aamir Simms added 14 points and 10 rebounds and John Newman had 11 points for Clemson, which avenged an overtime loss to the Hurricanes on New Year’s Eve.
“They were packed in defensively and all we had to do was move the ball and find that gap,” Dawes said of Clemson’s strategy in the second half. “And when we did just attack it, look for our teammates and make plays.”
Said Clemson coach Brad Brownell: “The free throws were big. We made a lot of drives and cuts. We made aggressive plays.”
In what amounted to a 3-point shooting contest for most of the game, the two teams combined for 58 attempts, making just 18. Brownell said it largely because the teams were collapsing in the paint, forcing the opposition to fire up 3s.
“Sometimes defenses dictate what you do,” Brownell said of the Tigers, who were 7 of 22 from long range.
Both teams entered with 15-15 records, looking to keep their postseason berths alive.
This game was every bit as tight as the first matchup with neither team leading by more than seven points until Clemson took over late.
The Tigers outscored Miami 16-11 in the final four minutes, including an 11-0 run.
With the game tied at 53, Curran Scott made two free throws and Dawes added four more from the line to put the Tigers ahead by six. Hunter Tyson then drilled a critical 3-pointer from the top of the key and Dawes added two more free throws to give Clemson its biggest lead of the game at 64-53 with 1:04 remaining.
CLEMSON 69, MIAMI 64
FG FT Reb MIAMI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stone 33 3-8 0-0 2-4 1 4 6
Wrdnbrg 32 0-3 0-0 1-8 0 2 0
McGusty 31 5-15 0-0 1-3 1 1 12
Vasiljevic 33 6-11 2-2 2-5 0 3 17
Wong 31 3-9 1-1 2-6 3 2 8
Lykes 29 7-16 2-2 1-3 1 3 21
Miller 7 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Beverly 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-63 5-7 10-31 6 16 64
Percentages: FG .381, FT .714.3-Point Goals: 11-36, .306 (Lykes 5-11, Vasiljevic 3-7, McGusty 2-9, Wong 1-4, Waardenburg 0-2, Stone 0-3).Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.Blocked Shots: 3 (McGusty, Stone, Waardenburg).Turnovers: 9 (McGusty 2, Stone 2, Wong 2, Beverly, Lykes, Vasiljevic).Steals: 7 (Waardenburg 3, Lykes, McGusty, Stone, Wong).Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb CLEMSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Simms 37 5-8 3-4 2-10 4 0 14
Dawes 32 4-7 8-8 0-2 2 3 18
Newman 36 5-9 1-1 0-3 2 1 11
Trapp 24 1-4 0-0 0-2 1 1 3
Mack 23 3-7 0-0 0-3 1 2 7
Scott 27 1-6 6-6 1-6 1 2 8
Tyson 16 3-5 0-0 0-2 0 0 8
Jemison 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Hemenway 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-47 18-19 3-29 11 10 69
Percentages: FG .468, FT .947.3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Dawes 2-4, Tyson 2-4, Simms 1-2, Trapp 1-3, Mack 1-4, Newman 0-1, Scott 0-4).Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.Blocked Shots: 1 (Mack).Turnovers: 11 (Dawes 2, Mack 2, Scott 2, Trapp 2, Jemison, Simms, Tyson).Steals: 5 (Dawes 2, Mack 2, Simms).Technical Fouls: None.
Miami 23 41 — 64
Clemson 21 48 — 69
NOTRE DAME 80, BOSTON COLLEGE 58: T.J. Gibbs scored 16 points and Dane Goodwin added 15 points, and Notre Dame defeated Boston College 80-58 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
The Irish (20-12) won in an unconventional manner as five different players scored in double digits, none of which were Associated Press first-team All-ACC selection John Mooney,
Prentiss Hubb had 14 points for Notre Dame, while Juwan Durham had 12 points and Nate Laszewski scored 10. Mooney finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Tenth-seeded Boston College was led by 20 points and 13 rebounds from Steffon Mitchell.
The two teams split during the regular season with each team winning by one point on the other’s home court.
But this one wasn’t nearly as close.
The Irish jumped out to a 30-12 lead with 3:37 left in the first half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.