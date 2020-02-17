MORE: See more coverage from Monday night’s N.C A&T-N.C. Central game, including a photo gallery, at Greensboro.com.
Site: Corbett Sports Center
Why the Aggies won: Point guard Kam Langley notched his second triple-double of the season, and Ron Jackson scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as A&T led wire-to-wire to defeat archrival Central 77-60. With the win, the Aggies knocked Central out of a share for first place in the MEAC standings. A&T trailed Norfolk State, which played later Monday night, by a game in the loss column.
Stars: N.C. Central: G C.J. Keyser 20 points, 3-for-4 from 3-point line; G Ty Graves 11 points. N.C. A&T: F Ron Jackson 28 points on 12-for-16 shooting, 8 rebounds; G Kam Langley 13 assists, 12 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals; G Kwe Parker 11 points.
Notable
n A&T opened the game on an 18-2 scoring run over the first 6:52.
n A&T’s defense forced 19 turnovers and outscored Central 26-13 in points off turnovers.
n A&T is 9-1 at home this season, and the Aggies have won 23 consecutive MEAC games at Club Corbett.
n The loss snapped Central’s five-game winning streak and dropped the Eagles to 4-13 on the road this season.
Records
N.C. Central: 8-3 MEAC, 12-13 overall.
N.C. A&T: 9-3 MEAC, 13-14 overall.
Up next
N.C. Central: Maryland Eastern Shore, 4 p.m. Saturday
N.C. A&T: Howard, 4 p.m. Saturday.
