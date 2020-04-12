Virginia catcher Matt Thaiss, left and pitcher Nathan Kirby celebrate after Game 3 of the best-of-three NCAA baseball College World Series finals against Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Virginia won 4-2.(AP Photo/Ted Kirk) 8/10/2017: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO “City Bridge” by Katie Curico CONTRIBUTED PHOTO “Orange & Blue” by Harry Crank CONTRIBUTED PHOTO “Cameron” by Katie Curico CONTRIBUTED PHOTO “Time Traveler” by Harry Crank CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Katie Curico and Harry Crank 6/25/2018: Former U.Va. and James River pitcher Nathan Kirby is currently playing for the Carolina Mudcats. Courtesy of the Carolina Mudcats Former U.Va. and James River pitcher Nathan Kirby is currently playing for the Carolina Mudcats. Courtesy of the Carolina Mudcats Virginia catcher Matt Thaiss, left and pitcher Nathan Kirby celebrate after Game 3 of the best-of-three NCAA baseball College World Series finals against Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Virginia won 4-2.(AP Photo/Ted Kirk) THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Virginia catcher Matt Thaiss, left and pitcher Nathan Kirby celebrate after Game 3 of the best-of-three NCAA baseball College World Series finals against Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Virginia won 4-2.(AP Photo/Ted Kirk) THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Virginia catcher Matt Thaiss, left and pitcher Nathan Kirby celebrate as their joined by teammates after Game 3 of the best-of-three NCAA baseball College World Series finals against Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Virginia won 4-2. (AP Photo/Ted Kirk) Ted Kirk/ Virginia catcher Matt Thaiss, left and pitcher Nathan Kirby celebrate as their joined by teammates after Game 3 of the best-of-three NCAA baseball College World Series finals against Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Virginia won 4-2. (AP Photo/Ted Kirk) Ted Kirk/ Nat