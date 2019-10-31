One of the biggest wins for Wake Forest under Clawson was a 30-24 defeat of N.C. State two seasons ago, when the Deacons knocked off the No. 25 Wolfpack and had a three-touchdown performance from Tabari Hines.
Now Hines returns to BB&T Field as a member of the Wolfpack.
Hines left Wake Forest as a graduate transfer and played four games for Oregon last season. Because he only played in four and played immediately at Wake Forest, he was able to retain a redshirt season, and he’s playing his final season of eligibility for the Wolfpack.
“Once the game starts, it’s a game. I think with Tabari, we know his skills set. We know he’s a very gifted player. We certainly don’t root against him and in this particular game we’re not exactly rooting for him,” Clawson said. “But Tabari had a very good career here.
“He was very productive for us and graduated and wanted a different role, and he’s a had a chance to find a different role.”
