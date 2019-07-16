Former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz takes over a ready-made program in Miami with the potential to win the Coastal Division behind a group that ranked fourth nationally in total offense. It’ll be up to Diaz and his staff to find a way for either N’Kosi Perry or Tate Martell to improve an offense that was 66th in scoring, 113th in passing and 105th in total offense.
The league’s other newcomers face steeper climbs. Scott Satterfield, 40-11 over the past four seasons coaching at Appalachian State, will be cleaning up a mess left behind after the bottom fell out on Bobby Petrino and Louisville. In Atlanta, Geoff Collins, 15-10 in two seasons at Temple, will rebuild the program from the ground up as Georgia Tech moves away from the triple option.