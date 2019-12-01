Tunes at Noon (copy)

Nam Tran, 9, (left) receives instruction from his violin teacher, Jorge Ocha, during Tunes at Noon featuring the Music Academy of North Carolina in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

What we do: Nonprofit community music school whose mission is to enable students of all ages, interests, abilities and backgrounds to discover, develop, realize and express their inherent talent.

Wish list: Piano tuning, copy paper, lobby furniture (couch, chairs, lamps, etc.), video projector, Sherwin Williams gift card, mini-refrigerator, new carpet.

To donate: 336-379-8748, Ext. 109 or sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org.

