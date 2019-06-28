Role: Athletic big
How he fits: Funderburk is the prototypical big man for Kevin Keatts’ system as he’s big and long enough to give State a post presence with some slick moves around the basket, but he’s also athletic and quick enough to function in the Wolfpack’s press and serve as a back-end rim protector. Funderburk is capable of posting his man up in the lane, but he’s also comfortable operating in the mid-post and stepping out to 3-point range. He had several big moments last season and stands to build on that as a starter and State’s best big.