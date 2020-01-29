With social media literally in our faces every day, we seem to see a little phrase that either hits home and makes us feel all warm and cozy or triggers a nerve ending of disbelief.

I spoke at a State Club Breakfast this past fall, and I am sharing a list of suggestions for leadership that can be applied to families with or without children, friends or even social interaction on the internet.

A good leader is approachable. Keep a friendly attitude so people feel comfortable approaching you and feeling safe to ask you any question.

A good leader gives an explanation in user-friendly language.

A good leader patiently explains something more than once. Start with the basics and realize people learn and understand in different ways.

A good leader does not grumble over changes. This one speaks close to home. When I taught school, I told every school principal that change was hard for me but wanted them to know that once I really digested it and started a new plan, I discovered it was good and going to be okay.

A good leader is positive. Being happy is a decision. It’s not what happens, but how you deal with it.

A good leader responds and does not react. Bite your tongue. Count to 10.

A good leader finds the answers if she/he does not have them. It’s okay to say you don’t know.

A good leader avoids personality clashes.

A good leader is prepared to train the future leaders of tomorrow.

As Dr. Lew Sterrett of Sermon on the Mount reminds us: “The real goal, the bottom line, of everything we do interacting with others is to build a culture and a habit of discipline and a skill for mentoring, winning the hearts of the generations coming after us.”

