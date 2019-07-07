Actor Cameron Boyce, best known for his role as the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Disney Channel franchise “Descendants,” has died. He was 20 years old.
Boyce, who played Carlos de Vil in the “Descendants” movies, died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his spokesperson.
An official cause of death has not been announced, but his family released a statement Sunday saying Boyce “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure that was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.
According to his bio on the Disney Channel, Boyce was born and raised in Los Angeles. He was a dancer who got his acting start in commercials, then television and film. Boyce starred alongside Adam Sandler in “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2,” and other film credits include “Mirrors,” ‘’Eagle Eye” and the indie feature “Runt.” He also starred in the upcoming HBO series “Mrs. Fletcher.”
Three people gored in
running of the bulls
PAMPLONA, Spain — Five people were hospitalized after the opening bull run of this year’s San Fermin festival in Pamplona, including two Americans and a Spaniard who were gored by bulls, officials in the northern Spanish city said Sunday.
A 46-year old man from San Francisco was gored in the neck in the city’s bullring, at the end of the 930-yard course. His injuries required surgery, the regional government reported.
A 23-year old man from Florence, Ky. and a 40-year-old Spanish man were both gored in the thigh. Two young Spanish men sustained head injuries.
Hundreds of “runners” race ahead of or next to the bulls, while the more risk-averse watch from balconies. Some Americans come to follow in the footsteps of Ernest Hemingway, who immortalized the Pamplona festival in his 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”
Investigators find
crashed helicopter
HAVANA — Accident investigators in the Bahamas say they have recovered the helicopter that crashed after taking off from a remote private island on July 4, killing coal billionaire Chris Cline and six other Americans, as well as a British citizen.
The Bahamas Air Accident Investigation Department said on its website that a Florida-based contractor pulled the Agusta AW139 helicopter from the ocean late Saturday night.
The helicopter was expected to be taken to Fort Lauderdale and then to an accident investigation facility in Fort Pierce, Florida.