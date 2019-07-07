Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN ALAMANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... CENTRAL GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 800 PM EDT * AT 458 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED A NEARLY STATIONARY THUNDERSTORM PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. OVER ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN, WITH AN ADDITIONAL ONE TO TWO INCHES POSSIBLE OVER THE NEXT HOUR. FLASH FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, MCLEANSVILLE, ELON COLLEGE, GIBSONVILLE, JAMESTOWN, HAW RIVER AND LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM THE HEAVY RAIN WILL CAUSE FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, ROADS, LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. MANY ROADS AND INTERSECTIONS IN THE AREA WILL QUICKLY FLOOD. WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. &&