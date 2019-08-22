MVP Beer Fest
More than 30 breweries will offer samples during the baseball-themed MVP Beer Fest from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Stadium at 951 Ballpark Way in Winston-Salem. The festival will feature craft beer from all over the Southeast, plus food trucks. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $39.99 for drinkers; $10 for designated drivers and ages 20 and younger. For tickets and information, visit mvpbeerfest.com.
‘Aquaman’
Spartan Cinema continues its free summer outdoor screenings Friday with DC’s “Aquaman” at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro. The movie starts at dusk, but arrive early for some fun activities. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Food available at kiosks. For information, visit Spartan Cinema on Facebook.
Marco
Antonio Solis
Latin singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solis performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Tickets start at $59 and are available at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Bluegrass for the Future concert
The High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Association presents a Bluegrass for the Future concert featuring Southeast Express and Sideline at 7 p.m. Friday at Tabernacle United Methodist Church at 5721 Methodist Road in Greensboro. For information, visit highlonesomestrings.org.