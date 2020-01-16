New play
The Greensboro Fringe Festival kicks off today with Pete Turner’s New Play Project award-winning black comedy “Bags of Skin” about a man with one hand questioning divine existence in a world of physical uncertainty. Performances are 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16, 8 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19. Admission is a suggested $10 donation. Call 336-549-7431 or visit greensborofringefestival.org to learn more.
Ronnie McDowell
Country music artist Ronnie McDowell performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Liberty Showcase at 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty. McDowell is best known for “The King is Gone,” a tribute song to Elvis Presley. Tickets are $25-$38; call 336-622-3844 or visit thelibertyshowcase.com.
Tree Toss
The Conservators Center will hold its annual Tree Toss on Jan. 18. Each year the nonprofit conservation and education center of wild animals provides pristine donated evergreen trees and other safe items to its residents as a form of enrichment. The animals like the scent and the scratchy textures of the trees. The event is 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the center at 676 E. Hughes Mill Road in Burlington. A workshop to create items for the animals will be at 11 a.m. and vendors and other activities at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $26 adults; $20 seniors, ages 3-11, military and first responders. Register at animalparknc.org.
‘The Book of Moron’
Robert Dubac’s off-Broadway satirical show “The Book of Moron” will poke fun at everything from sex to politics when it comes to the Odeon Theatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Performances are at 8 p.m. Jan. 17 and 4 and 8 p.m. Jan. 18. All seats are $55 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
