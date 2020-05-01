Even though in-person graduation seems unlikely, Wesleyan Christian Academy seniors picked up caps and gowns Friday at the private school in High Point. Like the public schools in Guilford County, Wesleyan decided to hand out the ceremonial attire for those who didn’t get a chance to pick it up before school was closed because of the COVID-19 virus.
Find more photos at greensboro.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.