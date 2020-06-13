As the weeks passed, the 18-year-old pitcher and first baseman came to grips with losing his final baseball season for the Hornets.
Trevor Glisson got a job at Party Makers, an event rentals business on North Elm Street, helping with the logistics of planning and setting up outdoor events that use tents, inflatables, folding chairs and the like.
And he’s gotten back on the baseball fields that reopened during Phase Two, working out for the fall season at Wake Tech Community College.
But Glisson can still feel the difference from normalcy.
“Life is still very restrictive in comparison to how it could be,” Glisson said. “A lot of it is social. Even though stuff is slowly opening back up, we’re seeing people still keep their distance from each other. That’s hard, because we’re social beings, you know? It’s not that we all go around hugging each other, but we are social. And you can definitely tell there’s still a tension in between people, a don’t-come-near-me kind of thing.”
Western was supposed to hold its graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. June 6 at the Coliseum’s Special Events Center. Instead a drive-thru is planned for Monday.
Glisson has come to grips with that, too.
“You know, to me, it’s not really difficult that we don’t have a formal ceremony,” he said. “It’s just different. We’ve always thought we were going to graduate in the Coliseum. We’ve lost that. But at the same time, so many people have done so much for the seniors, trying to make us feel loved. And they definitely have. Even though it’s not normal, we feel loved. I’m OK with it because so many people have reached out and been there for me.”
Glisson really has been done with high school since finishing his AP Statistics online exam three weeks ago.
To him, the trappings of graduation were as important as any ceremony.
“When we picked up our caps and gowns, it was a drive-thru thing, and all our teachers lined up to see us,” Glisson said. “It was like a big parade going through, and it was pretty cool seeing everyone come out and support us. … People wanted to be there, and so even though it’s not normal, I definitely feel like everything is going to be OK.”
