Isabel DuMond, Weaver Academy
Dear Mom and Dad,
I am lucky to be your daughter. You've shared the best parts of yourselves with me these past 18 years, and I am grateful for the love and acceptance you have gifted me. You have allowed me to become distinctly myself, and I have tried my hardest to be just like you.
Dad, thank you for getting me onstage in kindergarten to sing "Annie's Song" by John Denver while you played guitar. I feel so happy to have created that memory with you. Thank you for teaching me to keep my eyes open and to pay attention to the world around me. Thank you for gifting me with the unstoppable drive to learn and create.
Mom, thank you for fueling my love for music. Thank you for getting me involved with Community Theatre of Greensboro in fourth grade and providing me with an outlet to be surrounded by kids who were different than me. It taught me to accept others unconditionally. I was instantly pushed to grow into my own unique person, and in the safest place imaginable.
I think it is also vital that I thank the both of you for being so open minded as I planned my life after high school. I have been able to question traditions and explore all the options best suited for me. Thank you for supporting me in my decision to move to California to work on a farm, and as I continue to consider all the possibilities of life for myself. Thank you for not forcing me to predict the future and plan so strictly for something that is not guaranteed. Thank you for gifting me with this boundless freedom of expression and liberation of spirit.
Thank you for loving me. Through every mountain of my adolescence you have walked and climbed beside me, and I love you both far too immensely for words.
Love,
Isabel