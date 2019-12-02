School Shooting Wisconsin

Gabriela Mauricio, (right) a 14-year-old freshman, hugs her mother Meche Mauricio outside Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., on Monday.

 Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP

MILWAUKEE — An officer shot an armed male student Monday morning in a classroom at a suburban Milwaukee high school after the teenager pointed a gun at officers, a police chief said.

A Waukesha South High School student informed a school resource officer that a classmate had a handgun around 10:17 a.m., Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said. He said the resource officer went to the classroom to confront the 17-year-old and move other students in the room to safety. Authorities have not said if other students were in the classroom during the ensuing standoff, and Jack did not immediately respond to an email seeking clarity.

Waukesha police and sheriff’s deputies soon arrived at the school and tried to de-escalate the situation to no avail.

“The suspect would not remove his hands from his pocket and continued to ignore officers’ commands,” Jack said. “The suspect removed his handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers. An officer was forced to discharge his firearm, striking the suspect.”

Jack said officers performed life-saving measures on the student, who is in custody and in stable condition. The officer who shot the student is an 11-year-veteran of the Waukesha police department, Jack said. He did not specify whether the officer was also the school resource officer.

No officers or other students were injured, Jack said. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and that they are not seeking any other suspects.

