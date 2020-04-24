Gov. Roy Cooper announced today that public schools in North Carolina will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Remote learning will continue, he said.
"Classrooms may be closed, but learning is not over," Cooper said, adding it was a difficult decision.
State Superintendent Mark Johnson said plans for next year are already underway.
"This will not be the new normal," he said.
This story is developing and will be updated.
