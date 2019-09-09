Destiny Bell, 9, and her classmates place red, white and blue pinwheels in front of Hunter Elementary in Greensboro on Tuesday. Students in the ACES afterschool program at Hunter Elementary spent Tuesday planting red, white and blue pinwheels along the entrance to the school. It was one of several projects, along with a campus cleanup, planned at Hunter to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. At right, ACES teacher Hetty Scopel and her students look at a firefighter helmet.

