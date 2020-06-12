GREENSBORO — The school year is over, and yet the Class of 2020 is still searching for the right answer.
Or, rather, the rite answer.
For ours is a society that values rituals. Weddings. Funerals. Even the simple act of shaking hands.
All have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
And the socially-distanced seniors of Guilford County Schools, who did not set foot inside a classroom after March 16, lost a powerful, symbolic rite of passage.
Graduation.
Friday, June 5, was the last day of school on the GCS calendar. That day was supposed to begin a long weekend chock full of 15 graduation ceremonies at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, three days of inspirational speeches and family gatherings, of rituals marking the passage from childhood to young adulthood.
Instead, the Class of 2020 got drive-thru ceremonies outside their school buildings, starting June 4 and wrapping up this Monday.
If they’re lucky, and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the State Board of Education and the Centers for Disease Control concur that it’s safe to hold in-person graduations, then Guilford County Schools tentatively plans to hold ceremonies from July 22 through 28.
But that’s far from guaranteed.
We revisit six seniors — three boys and three girls from six different schools throughout the county — as they share stories of this odd ending to their final year of high school
Northwest Guilford
All of us have our own coping mechanisms, and 17-year-old Sidney Westfall wasn’t about to miss out on a formal high school graduation, even if Northwest’s ceremony set for June 5 at the Coliseum was canceled.
So she made her own.
“I decided to have a sort of graduation when we visited each set of my grandparents,” Westfall said. “They would’ve come to my graduation. But traveling isn’t really the best option right now, especially for people my grandparents’ age. So I figured it would be best to make our own ceremony, just for our family. Because I realized what’s really important at graduation is family.”
Westfall’s grandparents live in West Virginia, and her family met one set halfway in Virginia and the other at the beach, renting houses for small, family-only weekend getaways.
And private graduations from public school.
“One of my grandparents gave an introductory speech. Then I asked my sister (Allison), who graduated last year, to give an alumni speech,” Westfall said. “They were typical speeches you would hear at a graduation, only they were from family instead of dignitaries the school was going to have. So we made our own silly little graduation, just to make sure that we would still have a ceremony. …
“Because the ceremony is important. It’s one of the things you always associate with senior year, probably the most important thing. Graduation is the ceremony where you get to say, ‘I did it.’ ”
In Westfall’s case, that meant finishing classes at GTCC and Northwest, including three AP courses and honors English.
“There wasn’t any ‘last day of school’ like in a normal year,” she said. “I just had classes that started to disappear one by one as we finished the work. They slowly started to trickle away.”
The summer was supposed to include a mission trip with her church, a beach trip and a “girls cruise” with her mother and sister before college at UNC-Wilmington in the fall.
“All of those got canceled,” Westfall said. “So I got a job at a doggie daycare, and I think the rest of the summer I’ll just sort of lie low at my house. I know stuff is reopening, but I still don’t know if it’s such a good idea to go out.”
Page
The loss of a formal graduation stings, but at least 18-year-old Javondre Paige has a destination to look forward to now.
Paige’s next adventure will take him sight-unseen across the country to Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Calif., where he’ll play junior college football for the Comets. Paige hopes after two years to transfer to San Diego State or Fresno State.
“It was a place that definitely wanted me, and I have a great chance at competing for the starting (quarterback) job as soon as I get on campus,” Paige said. “I’ve never even visited there. It was a lot of Zoom calls with the coaches every day, and they made me feel like it was the right choice for me, a place where I can showcase my abilities for the next level.
“I’m definitely excited. California is known for great weather. I’ll get to meet a ton of new teammates and soak in the atmosphere. It’s a place where I feel like I can succeed and live out my dreams.”
His high school graduation ceremony turned out to be a pipe dream. Page was originally set for a Saturday morning ceremony June 6 at the Coliseum. Instead the Pirates settled for a drive-thru June 8 and 9.
And that loss hurt more than any lost football game.
“With a regular graduation, it’s the last chance to see all your friends in one setting,” Paige said. “You see them walk across that stage and achieve the same thing that you’re achieving, and you get to do it in front of so many people who have supported you throughout the last four years.
“It’s sad. I had a lot of family planning on coming in from out of town, and that’s been taken away from them. I’m just about the last of the grandkids to graduate, and my graduation is not the same at all. … They give us 10 tickets for each student, and I would’ve used the whole 10 and needed more.”
Instead, Paige is working out on his own, “hanging out with friends six feet apart,” and waiting for the NCAA and state of California to decide on a date he can safely report to Contra Costa.
In the meantime, there’s time to reflect on the last four years.
“Page has meant everything to me, ever since I got there my freshman year,” Paige said. “So many people have supported me on the field and off — the team moms, my teachers, my coaches, my friends. I can’t thank everyone enough, because they made me the person I am today. They always believed in me.”
Southern Guilford
The last six weeks of quarantine have tested 17-year-old Tabitha McCrary.
“It got better, then it got worse, then it got better again,” McCrary said. “There’s been a lot to figure out. Our original graduation date got canceled, which I expected, but it still hit kind of hard. I’m really glad Guilford County is letting us have possibly two graduations. Because some of my friends in other states aren’t getting any kind of graduation at all. So I’m really grateful.”
Southern was originally scheduled to hold graduation at 8 p.m. June 5 at the Coliseum’s Special Events Center. That’s been switched to a drive-thru ceremony on Monday.
“Our principal has said he’s going to make it as eventful and great as possible. I wouldn’t expect anything less from Dr. (Brian) Muller,” McCrary said.
In the meantime, McCrary is done with high school and eager for orientation at the end of the month for nursing school at UNCG.
“At first, it didn’t feel real. It was, ‘Oh, it’s just high school, not that big of a deal.’ But then it hit me what was really happening,” McCrary said. “I realized it’s more than graduation. I’m not going to get to see my friends at lunch anymore, or have classes with my teachers, or see the guidance counselors. I used to go see the counselors (Kim Bartlett, Cynthia Parks, Suzanne Townsend) every morning before class because they were just phenomenal people. I know I can still email them any time I want, but it’s not the same as seeing them face to face.”
At home, McCrary’s grandfather has moved in with her family. And as a precaution, she’s temporarily given up her part-time job at Clapp’s Nursing Home in Pleasant Garden until the coronavirus outbreak is under control.
“For me, it’s been hard not being able to physically be there,” she said. “I’m grateful that I’m keeping my family safe, but hearing that some of the residents I knew have passed away and I haven’t been able to say goodbye, well, that has been really hard. …
“My grandpa is kind of on edge right now because he can’t go anywhere. He’s been stuck in the house since March, and he keeps having dreams about it. It’s terrifying to him, because as an older person, he knows he’s more susceptible to the virus no matter who you’re around. My dad still has to go to work, and so what if he comes home with it without any symptoms? The unknown scares us more than anything.”
Western Guilford
As the weeks passed, the 18-year-old pitcher and first baseman came to grips with losing his final baseball season for the Hornets.
Trevor Glisson got a job at Party Makers, an event rentals business on North Elm Street, helping with the logistics of planning and setting up outdoor events that use tents, inflatables, folding chairs and the like.
And he’s gotten back on the baseball fields that reopened during Phase Two, working out for the fall season at Wake Tech Community College.
But Glisson can still feel the difference from normalcy.
“Life is still very restrictive in comparison to how it could be,” Glisson said. “A lot of it is social. Even though stuff is slowly opening back up, we’re seeing people still keep their distance from each other. That’s hard, because we’re social beings, you know? It’s not that we all go around hugging each other, but we are social. And you can definitely tell there’s still a tension in between people, a don’t-come-near-me kind of thing.”
Western was supposed to hold its graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. June 6 at the Coliseum’s Special Events Center. Instead a drive-thru is planned for Monday.
Glisson has come to grips with that, too.
“You know, to me, it’s not really difficult that we don’t have a formal ceremony,” he said. “It’s just different. We’ve always thought we were going to graduate in the Coliseum. We’ve lost that. But at the same time, so many people have done so much for the seniors, trying to make us feel loved. And they definitely have. Even though it’s not normal, we feel loved. I’m OK with it because so many people have reached out and been there for me.”
Glisson really has been done with high school since finishing his AP Statistics online exam three weeks ago.
To him, the trappings of graduation were as important as any ceremony.
“When we picked up our caps and gowns, it was a drive-thru thing, and all our teachers lined up to see us,” Glisson said. “It was like a big parade going through, and it was pretty cool seeing everyone come out and support us. … People wanted to be there, and so even though it’s not normal, I definitely feel like everything is going to be OK.”
Northern Guilford
Northern’s graduation ceremony was originally scheduled for noon June 5 at the Coliseum’s Special Events Center, and 18-year-old Jayla Harris knew exactly where she would be — right between Amelia Harris and Reagan Harris.
The three friends have been in the same homeroom since middle school. They’re not related, but forever linked by their common last name.
“My friends and I had always talked about sharing graduation, and how we would end up standing together in the graduation line,” Jayla Harris said. “You think about something like that all through middle school and high school years, about finally graduating and wearing all your cords and being with the three (Harrises). At the beginning of all this, it hit me: That wasn’t going to happen. It was kind of a hard thing to handle, you know? But it’s gotten easier.”
For Harris, a self-described creature of habit, finding a routine in quarantine made it easier. Waking at the same time every day. Getting schoolwork done in the first half of the day, freeing up the rest of the day for herself.
Harris has maintained her distance even with the Phase Two reopening.
“I still haven’t seen many of my classmates in person yet. It’s more getting together in online chat rooms,” she said.
“It’s definitely different compared to being around people all day long at school. But I’ve gotten used to it. It’s kind of my new normal. I haven’t spent much time around people my own age, but I’ve spent a lot of time around family. And I’ve gotten used to that fairly easily.”
She’s found contentment with her parents, younger sister and 2-year-old miniature schnauzer. In the evenings, Kinect games among the family are competitive and fun.
And she accepted the idea of a drive-thru graduation this past Wednesday in place of a ceremony she once longed for.
“The graduation ceremony itself is a huge milestone for teenagers everywhere,” Harris said. “It’s a representation of all the hard work you’ve put in through elementary, middle and high school. It is very important, but with all the circumstances considered, I don’t think it would be worth the risk. Think about it: Do you really want to risk someone’s life for a ceremony?”
Grimsley
Like a lot of other 18-year-olds this year, Lucas Thomae finished high school alone in his house, staring at a computer screen.
He clicked the “submit” button at the end of his last AP exam, and then … nothing.
“It feels really good to be done with high school classes and AP testing,” Thomae said. “But there’s not that feeling of closure, you know? It feels more like I’ve stopped going to high school rather than I’ve graduated from high school.”
Thomae has, in fact, graduated. Grimsley held one of GCS’s first drive-thru graduations on June 4 and 5.
But that’s a far cry from the original plan, when the Whirlies’ were to have been the finale of graduation season at the Greensboro Coliseum at 6 p.m. June 7.
“It’s felt like we’ve been in a stalemate (the last six weeks),” Thomae said. “As the date got closer, the feeling of disappointment of not being able to have a full graduation started to set in. But I do think most of the senior class feels the support from the community. To be honest, on some levels, the parents might be more disappointed than their children. Because the community has been great in finding ways to celebrate us.”
The cap-and-gown pickup celebrations and drive-thru graduations were nice, Thomae said. But it’s just not the same.
“Graduation is the cap of the last four years, so in lots of ways it feels incomplete,” he said. “You’re not going to walk across that stage in your cap and gown and get your diploma handed to you. It’s anticlimactic. There’s not a lot of closure.
“People usually think of high school as this super-memorable time in your life. And graduation is that bridge to the next chapter of your life. You know you’ll leave some people behind and never see them again, and you move on to what’s next, whether that be college or a job or whatever. It should be feeling like we’re moving into adulthood. But I haven’t had that strong sense of feeling without a graduation ceremony.”
Thomae is headed to college in Chapel Hill — “no one really knows what that will look like” — to study journalism.
But between now and then lies an uncertain summer of weekend part-time work at Harris Teeter and time to fill.
“It feels weird, because I’m not really seeing my friends,” Thomae said. “We have small get-togethers in someone’s back yard where we can keep our distance. But I haven’t been inside any of my friends’ houses in a while, and that feels really weird. There are a lot of days where it’s just me in my house. … And it’s going to be harder now going into the summer, a time when you normally spend all day with your friends. But it’s not going to be back to normal for a while.”
