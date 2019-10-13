Study what the Bible does say about gays
On Sept. 22 another gay teen committed suicide, in Tennessee, in despair after having been publicly outed. On Oct. 8 the U.S. Supreme Court considered whether LGBTQ folks are protected by the Constitution against discrimination in employment. The administration sides with those who discriminate, in the name of “religion.”
As a longtime practicing Christian, I beg those in churches to educate and advocate for the end of such “religion.” The church has too long fostered and enabled the discrimination and exclusion of gays that leads to depression and despair.
“But the Bible says … .” No. Study the eight passages, a minuscule number of verses, none from Jesus, that speak to same-sex behavior. Behavior, not orientation — homosexual orientation was unknown in the ancient world — is not the subject of these passages. They spoke to abusive and excessive sexual behaviors, not to the committed relationships of gay people.
Study the Bible. A group at our church just did, informed by Matthew Vines’ book, “God and the Gay Christian.” There simply is no biblical imperative for condemnation of those of different sexual orientation or identity.
What Jesus does say: Judge the truth of teaching by the fruit it produces. What the Bible does say: Love your neighbor.
Melanie Rodenbough
Greensboro
Musical therapy plays a role in Greensboro
After reading the Tribune News Service article (“The Power of Music,” Sept. 16), about the musical therapy that helped former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who had been shot in the head, speak again), I realized you may not be aware of Magnolia Melodies Music Therapy LLC, a private practice right here in Greensboro.
Randi Lee is the owner and provides music services all around Greensboro and surrounding cities. A few of the populations she serves are those living with dementia/Alzheimer’s; older adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities; individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction; and seniors who are healthy.
I am writing on behalf of the Drums Alive class, facilitated by Randi, that I am a part of. At Friends Homes Guilford, the class is offered twice a week; the classes also are offered at Senior Resources of Guilford. We have anywhere between 20 and 35 participants in a class, ages 70 to 94, and we love it! We focus on relaxing, stretching and exercising both brain and body while drumming on large workout balls.
Randi is a wonderfully patient and thoughtful instructor of Drums Alive as well as in her music therapy sessions. We always look forward to our time with her.
Jane Poulin
Greensboro
Trump needs to go
Remove Trump from office before he presses the button and obliterates the world to deflect attention anywhere but on his impeachment. This guy is unstable and very scary!
Trish McDermott
Browns Summit
HPU broadens access and opportunities
In mid-September High Point University announced its new 10-year, $1 billion transformational-growth plan. The plan will include a new library, academic programs, new facilities, a Division I ice hockey facility and an endowment for scholarships. According to the announcement, the scholarships will be focused on first-generation students, diversity, academic excellence and veterans.
Out of high school, I received a “presidential scholarship” from the college for academic excellence. It reduced the private school costs so it was close to state college tuition.
Since my father attended a business school and not college, I was a first-generation student. I appreciate that scholarship and hope other students from this area of the state will benefit from the new scholarships at this wonderful school.
What was then High Point College provided me with a gateway to UNC School of Law and a career in law. There were many other students — future teachers, ministers, business people and others during my college years — who benefited from their years there.
Future students will benefit even more.
Robert (Bob) P. Williams
Asheboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.