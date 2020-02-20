UPDATED THURSDAY, FEB 20, AT 4:18 PM

Academy of Spoiled Kids, Holden: Closed Today

Alamance Child Development Center: Closing at 5:00 PM

Alamance County Courts: Delayed 2 hours

Alamance County Government: Closing at 4:00 PM

Alamance County Health Department: Closing at 4:00 PM

Alamance County Public Libraries: Closing at 4:00 PM

Allegacy Call and Chat Center: Closing at 6:00 PM

Allegacy Federal Credit Union - Branches: Closing at 4:30 PM

AOSK Preschool at Tucker Street: Closing at 4:30 PM

Ardmore Methodist Church: No evening activities; All activities canceled

Bethany Fellowship Church, Greensboro: Sunday School Only

Boys & Girls Club of Greater HP: Closed Today; All services canceled

Crisis Control Ministry Kernersville: Closed Today

Davidson County Transportation: Closing at 5:00 PM

Davidson County Community College - All locations: Closed Today; Employee code A

Davidson County Government - Includes clerk of courts and all courts: Closing at 5:00 PM

Elastic Therapy, Inc.: No second shift; No third shift

Elon University: Closing at 2:30 PM

Endura Products, Inc.: No second shift; Opening 9 a.m.

Essentra Filters, Gallimore Dairy: Closing 2pm today, re-open 10am Friday

First Baptist Church, Mt. Airy: No evening activities

First Baptist Church, Village Dr. Lexington: No evening activities; All activities canceled

First Christian Church Ministries, K'ville: Closing at 5:00 PM; Opening 9am

FMS Asheboro Kidney Center: Opening at 8am

FMS Burlington Kidney Center: Delayed 2 hours

FMS South Greensboro Kidney Center: Delayed 2 hours

FMS Southwest Greensboro Kidney Center: Delayed 2 hours; Inclement weather plan in effect

Forsyth Co. Clerk of Superior Ct.: Closing at 4:15 PM

Forsyth Tech Community College: Closing at 2pm today. Opening at 10am Friday. Employees report at 9:30am.

Furnitureland South: Opening at 8am

Graphik Dimensions: Opening 9am; Employee code B

Greensboro Science Center: Closed Today

Guilford College: Closed, no evening classes or activities

HEAT Transit: Closing at 8:30 PM; No evening services

Helping Hands Food Assistance, High Point: Closed Today; All activities canceled

High Point Chamber of Commerce: Closed Today

Honey Bunch Kids: Closing at 4:45 PM

Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church: No evening activities; All activities canceled

Jesus Way House of Prayer: Closed Today; All services canceled

Masterbrand Manufacturing, Lexington: No third shift

McRae Footwear Mfg.: Delayed 1 hour

Meals on Wheels Yadkin & Surry Counties: Closed Tomorrow

Measurement Incorporated: Closed Tomorrow

Memorial United Methodist, HP: Closed Today; All services canceled

Montgomery Community College: Closed Today; No evening classes

Mountaire Farms: Siler City location, no 2nd shift

Mt. Nebo Church, Ramseur [WEB]: No evening services; No evening services

NC A&T State University: Condition 2; No evening classes

NCWORKS Career Center, Asheboro: Closed Today; All activities canceled

New Horizons Child Care: Closing at 5:00 PM

Oak Ridge First Baptist Church: No evening activities

PACE of the Triad: Closed Today

Pinedale Christian Church: No evening services; No evening classes

Randolph Co. Clerk of Court's Office: Closed Today

Randolph Senior Adult Assn: Closed Today; All activities canceled

RCATS Montgomery County: Closed Today; No transportation

RCATS Randolph County: Closed Today; No transportation

Rockingham Community College: Closed Today; No evening classes

Salem Academy : Closed Today

Salem College: Closed Today

Stokes County Government: Closed Today; Employee code C

Stokes County Landfill & Garbage: Closed Today; Employee code C

Sunnyside Ministry [WEB]: Closed Today

Teleflex, Inc.: Opening 9am; Inclement weather plan in effect

Temple Christian Day Care: Opening 10am

Tenn-Tex Plastics: Closed Today

The Headquarters of A Church Without Walls: No evening activities

The Summit Church, Kernersville: No evening services

Town of Green Level: Closed Today

Trinity Moravian Church, W-S: All activities canceled Today

Tyro UMC Feast 14: No evening services

UNCG: Closed Today; Condition 1

Vintage Bible College: No evening classes

Ward Street Mission United Methodist Church: Closed Today; All activities canceled

Watauga County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Williams Memorial CME Church: Closed Today; All activities canceled

Winston-Salem State University: Closed Today; Inclement weather plan in effect

World Victory International Christian Center: Closed Today

YMCA of Randolph-Asheboro: Delayed 3 hours; Opening at 8am

YVEDDI Senior Services: Closed Tomorrow

Tags

Load comments