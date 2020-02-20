UPDATED THURSDAY, FEB 20, AT 4:18 PM
Academy of Spoiled Kids, Holden: Closed Today
Alamance Child Development Center: Closing at 5:00 PM
Alamance County Courts: Delayed 2 hours
Alamance County Government: Closing at 4:00 PM
Alamance County Health Department: Closing at 4:00 PM
Alamance County Public Libraries: Closing at 4:00 PM
Allegacy Call and Chat Center: Closing at 6:00 PM
Allegacy Federal Credit Union - Branches: Closing at 4:30 PM
AOSK Preschool at Tucker Street: Closing at 4:30 PM
Ardmore Methodist Church: No evening activities; All activities canceled
Bethany Fellowship Church, Greensboro: Sunday School Only
Boys & Girls Club of Greater HP: Closed Today; All services canceled
Crisis Control Ministry Kernersville: Closed Today
Davidson County Transportation: Closing at 5:00 PM
Davidson County Community College - All locations: Closed Today; Employee code A
Davidson County Government - Includes clerk of courts and all courts: Closing at 5:00 PM
Elastic Therapy, Inc.: No second shift; No third shift
Elon University: Closing at 2:30 PM
Endura Products, Inc.: No second shift; Opening 9 a.m.
Essentra Filters, Gallimore Dairy: Closing 2pm today, re-open 10am Friday
First Baptist Church, Mt. Airy: No evening activities
First Baptist Church, Village Dr. Lexington: No evening activities; All activities canceled
First Christian Church Ministries, K'ville: Closing at 5:00 PM; Opening 9am
FMS Asheboro Kidney Center: Opening at 8am
FMS Burlington Kidney Center: Delayed 2 hours
FMS South Greensboro Kidney Center: Delayed 2 hours
FMS Southwest Greensboro Kidney Center: Delayed 2 hours; Inclement weather plan in effect
Forsyth Co. Clerk of Superior Ct.: Closing at 4:15 PM
Forsyth Tech Community College: Closing at 2pm today. Opening at 10am Friday. Employees report at 9:30am.
Furnitureland South: Opening at 8am
Graphik Dimensions: Opening 9am; Employee code B
Greensboro Science Center: Closed Today
Guilford College: Closed, no evening classes or activities
HEAT Transit: Closing at 8:30 PM; No evening services
Helping Hands Food Assistance, High Point: Closed Today; All activities canceled
High Point Chamber of Commerce: Closed Today
Honey Bunch Kids: Closing at 4:45 PM
Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church: No evening activities; All activities canceled
Jesus Way House of Prayer: Closed Today; All services canceled
Masterbrand Manufacturing, Lexington: No third shift
McRae Footwear Mfg.: Delayed 1 hour
Meals on Wheels Yadkin & Surry Counties: Closed Tomorrow
Measurement Incorporated: Closed Tomorrow
Memorial United Methodist, HP: Closed Today; All services canceled
Montgomery Community College: Closed Today; No evening classes
Mountaire Farms: Siler City location, no 2nd shift
Mt. Nebo Church, Ramseur [WEB]: No evening services; No evening services
NC A&T State University: Condition 2; No evening classes
NCWORKS Career Center, Asheboro: Closed Today; All activities canceled
New Horizons Child Care: Closing at 5:00 PM
Oak Ridge First Baptist Church: No evening activities
PACE of the Triad: Closed Today
Pinedale Christian Church: No evening services; No evening classes
Randolph Co. Clerk of Court's Office: Closed Today
Randolph Senior Adult Assn: Closed Today; All activities canceled
RCATS Montgomery County: Closed Today; No transportation
RCATS Randolph County: Closed Today; No transportation
Rockingham Community College: Closed Today; No evening classes
Salem Academy : Closed Today
Salem College: Closed Today
Stokes County Government: Closed Today; Employee code C
Stokes County Landfill & Garbage: Closed Today; Employee code C
Sunnyside Ministry [WEB]: Closed Today
Teleflex, Inc.: Opening 9am; Inclement weather plan in effect
Temple Christian Day Care: Opening 10am
Tenn-Tex Plastics: Closed Today
The Headquarters of A Church Without Walls: No evening activities
The Summit Church, Kernersville: No evening services
Town of Green Level: Closed Today
Trinity Moravian Church, W-S: All activities canceled Today
Tyro UMC Feast 14: No evening services
UNCG: Closed Today; Condition 1
Vintage Bible College: No evening classes
Ward Street Mission United Methodist Church: Closed Today; All activities canceled
Watauga County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Williams Memorial CME Church: Closed Today; All activities canceled
Winston-Salem State University: Closed Today; Inclement weather plan in effect
World Victory International Christian Center: Closed Today
YMCA of Randolph-Asheboro: Delayed 3 hours; Opening at 8am
YVEDDI Senior Services: Closed Tomorrow
