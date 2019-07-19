The moon landing is a very emotional memory for me. I was 27 years old and pregnant with our second child. My husband had finished graduate school two years prior, and we were looking forward to a bright future.
We were living in the Rogers Park neighborhood in the city of Chicago and watching it with our friends Bridget and Norm Eckstein.
It felt so exciting to me to witness this — all I could think of was what changes would occur in this child's lifetime? The country was recovering from the assassination of JFK, never imagining also MLK and Bobby Kennedy in short order along with the divisiveness of Vietnam. Yet, we were young and optimistic and never could have imagined the coming internet, cell phones and "tweeting" of what should be serious dialogue.
— Joan McCarron, Greensboro NC