Landen Johnson, Dudley Early College Academy
"Thank you!" are two simple but powerful words. I’ve learned the importance of saying thank you and letting the people in my life know how much I appreciate them. I am who I am because of those that encouraged and pushed me to be excellent in everything that I do. As my high school journey comes to an end, I have been reflecting on the past four years and how others made a difference in my life. Although it is impossible to thank everyone that has been instrumental in my life, I want to say, "Thank You" to my village.
First, I would like to thank Jesus Christ for where I am today and for blessing me abundantly. Thank you to my pastors at Mt. Zion for your guidance.
Thank you to my parents, Michael and Jacquelyn Johnson for leading by example, loving me unconditionally and for your support. Thank you to my brothers Evan and Antwan, you inspire me. I love each of you!
Thank you to my grandparents, Clifford and Dorothy Morris and my Nana Daisie, who watches over me daily. Thank you to all my cousins, aunties and uncles (you know who you are). Special shout out to my big cousin, Nic.
Thank you to all my friends, former teammates and brothers at Southwest (RIP Frankie, No. 33); Dudley High School (Dboyz) and Nelson Bradley. You helped me create some great memories.
Thank you to my mentors: Duane Lewis, Sean Johnson, Trevor Rudd, Dr. Charles Monroe and the men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. Your guidance helps keep me on the right path.
Thank you to my godparents (the Starks and Bonaparts) for being there every step of the way.
Thank you to my past and present coaches: Crane, Noel, DeBo, Streeter, McLean, Hilliard, Turner, Rees, Zellous, Hazard, Graham, Hamilton, Ferguson and Prince, Coach Davis and the Dudley coaching staff. Much respect to Coach Marsh, Hall, Mac, and Deese. You guys set the foundation. Thank you to my trainers at Will Bradley Sports Performance, Jonathan Spruill, Furley, Graves and Rush. I am a stronger and better athlete because of each of you.
Lastly, thank you to my past and present teachers, counselors and advisers at Southwest and Dudley high schools. Special shout out to Mrs. Paylor. You stretched me academically and personally and played a major role in my success.
Much love,
Landen