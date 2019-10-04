FRIDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS TENNIS

Forsyth Country Day 9 Westchester 0

Singles: Halle Kincaid def. Dory Keever 8-5; Brynna Myers def. Kate Leonard 8-0; Mary Brooks Hall def. Ava Apple 8-0; Erika Choopani def. Sofia Chodri 8-1; Ashley Parsons def. Olivia Beaver 8-0; Yu Otaki def. Lucy Heard 8-0.

Doubles: Halle Kincaid/Mary Brooks Hall def. Dory Keever/Olivia Beaver 8-2; Brynna Myers/Erika Choopani def. Ava Apple/Kate Leonard 8-0; Ashley Bean/Yu Otaki def. Sofia Chodri/Claire Smith 8-0.

Greensboro Day School 9 Calvary Day School 0

Singles: M. Korbus def. A. Bing 8-4; G. Andersen def. M. Hicks 8-0; C. Doss def. N. Allgood 8-0; H. Robinson def. L. Lin 8-1; L. Lowe def. C. Odum 8-3; S. McCorkle def. C. Gou 8-1.

Doubles: M. Korbus/C. Doss def. A. Bing/M. Hicks 8-1; G. Andersen/H. Robinson def. N. Allgood/C. Odom 8-1 L. Lowe/S. McCorkle def. L. Lin/C. Gou 8-3.

VOLLEYBALL

Caldwell 3, Carmel Christian 0

Scores: 25-15, 25-18, 25-15

Forsyth Country Day 3 Westchester 0

Scores: 25-13, 25-17, 25-8

