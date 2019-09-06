Friday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
Providence Day 3, Wesleyan 0
(25-10, 25-19, 25-16)
High Point Central 3 Greensboro Day 0
(25-17, 25-21, 25-20)
Caldwell Academy 3 Forsyth Country Day 0
(25-17, 25-14, 25-15)
BOYS SOCCER
Greensboro Day School 2,
High Point Christian Academy 1
Girls Tennis
Forsyth Country Day 6 Caldwell Academy 3
Singles: Rollins Foreman (CA) def. Halle Kincaid 4-6, 7-6, 1-0(6); Brynna Myers (FCD) def. Mati Stem 6-0, 6-0; Ashley Parsons (FCD) def. Isabella Gomez 6-0, 6-1; Aislyn Baird (CA) def. Erika Choopani 0-6, 6-4, 1-0(8); Mary Brooks Hall (FCD) def. Maddie Herrick 3-6, 6-1, 1-0(8); Yu Otaki (FCD) def. Mallory Chrisman 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles: H. Kincaid/Myers (FCD) def. Foreman/Herrick 8-6; Choopani/Hall (FCD) def. Stem/Baird 8-1; Gomez/Chrisman (CA) def. A. Bean/J. Kincaid 8-4.
Greensboro Day 9 High Point Christian 0
Singles: K. Parr def I. Duran 6-1, 6-2; T. Parr def. M. Shane 6-0, 6-0; G. Andersen def. P. Walz 6-0, 6-2; C. Doss def. N. Warden 6-0, 6-4; C. Rainosek def. I . Kiefer 6-1, 6-3; L. Lowe def. E. Marin 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: K. Parr/T. Parr def. Duran/ Shane 8-1; Andersen/ Doss def. Harris/Walz 8-3; Robinson/Lowe def. Warden/Bradley 8-6.
LATE THURSDAY
GIRLS TENNIS
Page 7,
Northwest 2
Singles: Elizabeth Weidl (NW) def.Marion Sloyan 6-0, 6-1; Abby Terrell (P) def. Madison Bowen 6-0, 6-4; Mary Workman (P) def. Katie Gental 0-6, 6-1 (10-5); Audrey Chen (P) def. Katerina Villeran 6-1, 6-0; Allie Bartlett (P) def. Lori Brown 6-2, 6-4; Sarah Worth Rogers (P) def. Monica Rashkov 6-2, 6-4.Doubles: Weidl/Gleeson (NW) def. Sloyan/Terrell 8-4; Mary Claire haldeman/Tyler Coker (P) def. Bowen/Kalina Rashkov 8-4; Ariana Igharas/AP Eskridge (P) def. Brown/Kimberly Brown 9-8 (5).
