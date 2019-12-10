TUESDAY’S RESULTS GIRLS BASKETBALL Northern Guilford 80, Northwood 17
Northwood;0;3;9;5;-;17
Northern Guilford;25;15;21;21;-;80
Northern Guilford (4-1): Jadyn Newsome 14, Milan Gordon 11, Janelle Henderson 8, Brooklyn Magnussen 8, Angelina Bagnoli 6, Abby Mulry 6, Lizzie Gram 5, Laurel Zlotkowski 5, Taylor Hanes 4, Christina DeLisa 3, Caroline Gram 3, Mikayla Penn 3, Emily Peeden 2, Jayla Harris 2.
Ragsdale 55, West Forsyth 49 Southwest Guilford 62, Grimsley 25
SW Guilford (2-3): Tiir Nyok 17, Jocelyn Foust 6, Ja’Lyn Slade 6, Lauryn Adeloye 6, Aja Hairston 4, Kendall Shaw 3, Courtney Taylor 3.
Bishop McGuinness 48, Caldwell Academy 14
Caldwell Academy;2;5;3;4;-;14
Bishop McGuinness;15;10;16;7;-;48
Caldwell (3-6): Ritten 8, Hedman 5, Furst 1. B.McGuinness (6-0): Michelle Petrangeli 17, Tate Chappell 8, Charley Chappell 6, Katie Deal 5, Mary Davis 4, Alaila Kreuter 4, Katelynn Williams 2, Lily Role 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL Greensboro Day 61, Providence Day 55
Greensboro Day (11-1): Whit Trevey 15, Bryce Harris 14, Jaydon Young 9, Cam Hayes 8, Cason Pierce 7, Christian Bailey 6, Brock Williams 2.
Providence Day: Michael Zanoni 25, Bryce Scott 11, AJ Ratchford 11, Baker Olin 5, Davis Fagon 3.
Northeast Guildford 73, Page 69 OT
NE Guilford;14;14;10;19;16;-;73
Page;10;10;16;22;10;-;69
NE Guilford: Jeremiah Malone 26, Traevon Guinyard 17, Rashaad Williamson 9, Zeke Nicholson 6, Kyric Lewis 4, Tyric Herbin 2, Demangio Rivers 2, Anthony Hairston 2, Jaydon Hall 2, Bryson Medley 2, Demareyah Holley 1. Page: Jaden Ellis 14, Mike Maxwell 10, Tyler Mcyntire 10, Jonathan Campbell 8, Zion Connor 8, Jason Sellers 7, White Edwards 7, Tyren Farrow 5.
