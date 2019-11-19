Tuesday’s Results
Boys Basketball
Greensboro Day 70, Burlington School 52
Greensboro Day: Cam Hayes 16, Brock Williams 13. Bryce Harris 13, Carson McCorkle 10, Jaydon Young 9, Whit Trevey 5, Cam Leake 2, Jackson Noble 2.
Burlington School: Mylyjael Potent 13, Jaden Michael 11, Jesse Walters 8, Isaiah Ray 6, Jackeem Herbin 5, Kaluel Mading 4, Ryen Roberts 4, Jilil Michael 1.
