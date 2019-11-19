Tuesday’s Results

Boys Basketball

Greensboro Day 70, Burlington School 52

Greensboro Day: Cam Hayes 16, Brock Williams 13. Bryce Harris 13, Carson McCorkle 10, Jaydon Young 9, Whit Trevey 5, Cam Leake 2, Jackson Noble 2.

Burlington School: Mylyjael Potent 13, Jaden Michael 11, Jesse Walters 8, Isaiah Ray 6, Jackeem Herbin 5, Kaluel Mading 4, Ryen Roberts 4, Jilil Michael 1.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments