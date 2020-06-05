Weaver Academy and Penn-Griffin School for the Arts held drive-thru graduations on Saturday. Guilford County Schools set up these celebrations instead of the traditional ceremonies that had been planned for this month out of the need for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. More drive-thru graduations are lined up through June 16.
