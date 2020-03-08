You might like this little piece of history from page 31 of my Brownie handbook. Note the date: November 22, 1963. My mother filled it in for me and pasted my picture there. This was the day of the JFK assassination. My mother picked me up from school that day instead of my walking home. She told me the news that Kennedy had been killed.
We went on with the Brownie investiture at the Moravian Church on Elam. Our girls were all from Lindley Elementary, and I was in the third grade so I was only a Brownie one year. Then I was a Junior Scout for three years. As a Brownie, we didn’t sell cookies, but we sold them as Juniors — for 50 cents a box!
I didn’t continue in the Girl Scouts beyond the sixth grade. But my college roommate, Betsy Styers Paul of Winston-Salem and now of St. Peter, MN, and I had a Brownie troop while we were seniors at St. Andrews Presbyterian College. We had a great time sharing some of the crafts we had learned as youngsters. We taught them how to make Bride’s Salad with the fruit and marshmallows, and we made angels out of Reader’s Digest magazines spray painted gold and topped with a styrofoam ball with a face for the head. Those little girls we had would be now in their 50s.
Our troop was sponsored by one of the mills in the Laurinburg area and the girls were the daughters of mill employees.
