The entries we got for the Halloween Tale writing contest were funny, creative, scary and really imaginative. So we'd like to share some of the best lines from some of the non-winning stories. You'll see why it was hard for us to choose!
“What is THAT?!” said J.J.
Clint said, “I dare you to throw a rock at it while I run!”
Ayden Miles, fourth grade, Phoenix Academy
“Aliens!” Clint insisted. Then, as if emitted by the world around them, sound began to fill the air. Whiny and agitating, it grew. People around them stumbled, and winced at the noise and blinding white. J.J.’s eyes stung like when he looked at the sun.
Mattea Pappa, 10th grade, New Garden Friends School
"Where is your leader so I can become a citizen?" asked the alien.
"Oh, our President? He's in the top left corner of our country in Washington," Clint told him.
The alien blasted off in his pod to the wrong Washington.
Jon McLain, fourth grade, Claxton Elementary
The lady’s front yard was decorated crazily with skeletons, cobwebs and tombstones. Clint had a funny feeling that they weren’t from Home Depot.
Ella-Rose Montgomery, fifth grade, Pearce Elementary
An intergalactic chatter had began from the ship. Luckily the voice had a translator “ We shall now begin with the destruction of your world.” “If you don’t mind please start
knocking on death’s door before the timer is up for five
minutes.” “If you have any questions or concerns please
contact My Alien Recovery Group, thank you.”
Grace Guthrell, fifth grade, Millis Road Elementary
J.J. was 100% sure that whatever was talking to them was not human. He didn't have the bravery to ask Clint about his thoughts because they were too busy springing to even discuss this phenomenon.
Alexius Flowers, seventh grade, Southeastern Randolph Middle School
Clint was as worried as a turkey on Thanksgiving.
Delaney Scism, seventh grade, Southern Guilford Middle School
The spacecraft lowered slowly to the ground, smoke billowing around the exterior.
The door of the spacecraft lowered dramatically, revealing three silhouettes within the smoke.
Grace Haviland, sixth grade
“Subterranean.Zephyr.Flamboyant. Descri-” The UFO was getting closer by the second. Muffin started to wine. She started tugging on her leash. Then Clint noticed J.J. was scared. How did he know that? Because when J.J.is scared, he talks to himself. He says big words. Big words that nobody knows.
Bailey Aceves, fourth grade, General Greene Elementary
So they went and met the alien, Allen, and got to know him. They became good friends and found out that Allen loves hamburgers, so they became the burger loving friends!
Sofia Flores, fourth grade, Phoenix Academy
J.J. opened his eyes and saw Muffin running away from a wonky looking animal. It had four eyes and a green, weird shaped head. "An Alien," J.J. whispered.
Clara Jernigan, third grade, Jones Elementary
