GREENSBORO — Students at Brooks Global Studies won’t head back to school on Aug. 8 as planned. Instead, the start of school will be delayed until Aug. 26.
That’s because “extensive repairs” are needed for the floor joists supporting part of the building, according to a statement from Principal Darcy Kemp. She added that officials are working on a plan to relocate third-, fourth- and fifth-graders for the first week or two of school.
On Monday, there will be a special meeting of the Guilford County Board of Education so that repairs can move forward. The meeting will be at 11 a.m. in the district’s administrative office at 712 N. Eugene St. and is open to the public.
There also will be another meeting for Brooks Global parents at 6 p.m. in the Grimsley High School cafeteria, which shares the site with Brooks Global.
The elementary school operates on a schedule that has more days per year than most schools. The delay means that Brooks Global will start around the same time as most other schools in the district.
The building was constructed in 1951 and had additions or renovations in 1952, 1976 and 2004.
Brooks Global shares a larger site with Kiser Middle School and Grimsley High School.
It was among the 22 percent of district school buildings deemed “unsatisfactory” by consultants in a facilities study presented to school officials earlier this year.