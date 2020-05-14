Seniors of the Class of 2020, Nighthawk Nation (Northern Guilford High School):
“This is our time. Seize the moment. ‘Fear not the unknown. It is a sea of possibilities." — Tom Althouse
To my Class of 2020, I know things are difficult and different for us right now due to the pandemic. However, I want you all to know that we are all going down in the history books. This will give us all something to talk about for years to come. Although we did not have the chance to have a prom, senior nights, or go to our last high school sporting events, we still had some great times.
With the uncertainty of graduation, we should hold on to the best memories from our high school days. When I was told that we would not be able to go back to school this year, my heart dropped. I know that some of you may be feeling anxious, worried, and doubtful, but we are strong and we are a wonderful generation and we will overcome. Not only is this hard on us but also our families; but one thing I know for sure is that no one can take away our achievements and accomplishments.
We are the Class of 2020, and we are the best. Our teachers and peers are very proud of us and have seen us grow into an amazing people. I encourage everyone to help each other and love from afar. As we are all making plans for our next journey in life, whether it is to continue our education, join the military or enter the workforce, please remember once a Nighthawk, always Nighthawk.
