What we do: Provide new and personalized books to children in the foster care system on their birthdays in hopes of promoting and nurturing a life-long interest in reading.

Wish list: Books for pre-school children, primary, middle and high school. Children in middle and high school grades select their interest and we match a book of that interest.

To donate: Books for Birthdays, 1589 Skeet Club Road, Suite 102-303, High Point, N.C. 27265. info@booksforbirthdaysinc.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments